Street closures planned for vice presidential visit to downtown L.A. today

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a traffic advisory for downtown Los Angeles on Friday, warning of potential congestion during a visit by Vice President Joe Biden.

The potential “Bidenjam” may occur while the vice president is scheduled to speak at the “Stand Up to Cancer” live event at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The LAPD said that the following areas of the city should be avoided if possible to prevent travel delays Friday afternoon and evening:

The area around Pershing Drive between Westchester Parkway and Imperial Highway from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

The area around Imperial Highway between Vista Del Mar and California Street from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

The area around the eastbound 105 Freeway between California Street and South Broadway from 4:45 to 5 p.m.

The area around the 110 Freeway between West 117th Street and West 1st Street from 5 to 5:15 p.m.

The area around 3rd Street between Huntley Drive Street and South Hope Street from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

The area around South Figueroa Street between West 5th Street and West Temple Street from 5 to 5:15 p.m.

The area around 1st Street between South Beaudry Avenue and South Olive Street from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

The area around Hope Street between West Temple Street and West 3rd Street from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.

The area around South Figueroa Street and West 5th Street from 6 to 7 p.m.

The area around South Hope Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street from 6 to 7 p.m.

The area around Grand Street between 3rd Street and 7th Street from 6 to 7 p.m.

The area around Grand Street between Olive Street and Figueroa Street. 6 to 7 p.m.

The area around 110 Freeway between West 1st Street and West 117th Street from 6 to 7 p.m.

The area around the westbound 105 Freeway between South Broadway and California Street from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

The area around Imperial Highway between California Street and Vista Del Mar from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

The area around Pershing Drive between Imperial Highway and Westchester Parkway from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Closures and restrictions will also be in place in the following locations:

Downtown Los Angeles east and westbound 1st Street between Hope Street and Grand Avenue; east and westbound 2nd Street between Hope Street and Grand Avenue; north and southbound Hope Street between 1st Street and 2nd Street; north and southbound Grand Avenue between 1st Street and 2nd Street will be closed from 1 to 6:30 p.m.