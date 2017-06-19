Firefighters battle 200-acre wildfire near Big Bear, prompting voluntary evacuations

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving wildfire Monday in the dry, grassy hills north of Big Bear.

The blaze, dubbed the Holcomb fire, began about 3 p.m. near Holcomb Valley Road and North Shore Drive, the Big Bear Fire Department said.

By 5 p.m., the fire had spread to 200 acres and was moving the U.S. Forest Service said.

The wildfire was not posing a threat to homes, but the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the Tanglewood Campground, the Baldwin Lake area and a nearby waste dump were under a voluntary evacuation order.

Firefighters were contending with a heat spell as well as wind gusts of up to 23 mph.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

