Overturned big rig shuts down transition road between westbound 10, northbound 110 freeways

A major transition road was closed early Monday after a semi-truck overturned in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The big rig crashed as it was merging onto the northbound 110 Freeway from the westbound 10 Freeway around 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Some oil spilled from the vehicle and debris fell onto the road below.

The driver was able to get out of the truck, the CHP said. The road will be closed until the vehicle is towed and spilled oil is cleaned up with sand.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

