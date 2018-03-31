L.A. archbishop to preside at annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony downtown today

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will preside over the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, an Olvera Street tradition that dates back to 1930.
The event, held in anticipation of Easter vigil Mass, is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the plaza in front of Pico House. Angelenos are encouraged to bring their dogs, cats, sheep, cows, horses, birds, pigs and other animals.
The ritual dates to the 4th century, when saints began to bless animals for the services, comfort and companionship they provide humans. Saturday’s blessing will last about an hour.
An Easter vigil Mass will follow at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St.
On Sunday, the archbishop will celebrate Easter Mass in English beginning at 10 a.m. at the cathedral. Father David Gallardo will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 1 p.m.
“Easter is a great day filled with hope and joy for us,” Gomez said. “Christ is risen and we know we will rise with him! Easter tells us that God’s love is stronger than death. And that Jesus is on our side.”