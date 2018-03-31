L.A. archbishop to preside at annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony downtown today

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will preside over the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, an Olvera Street tradition that dates back to 1930.

The event, held in anticipation of Easter vigil Mass, is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the plaza in front of Pico House. Angelenos are encouraged to bring their dogs, cats, sheep, cows, horses, birds, pigs and other animals.

The ritual dates to the 4th century, when saints began to bless animals for the services, comfort and companionship they provide humans. Saturday’s blessing will last about an hour.

An Easter vigil Mass will follow at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St.

On Sunday, the archbishop will celebrate Easter Mass in English beginning at 10 a.m. at the cathedral. Father David Gallardo will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 1 p.m.

“Easter is a great day filled with hope and joy for us,” Gomez said. “Christ is risen and we know we will rise with him! Easter tells us that God’s love is stronger than death. And that Jesus is on our side.”

CAPTION Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. CAPTION Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. CAPTION The Trump administration is poised to abandon America's pioneering fuel economy targets for cars and SUVs. The Trump administration is poised to abandon America's pioneering fuel economy targets for cars and SUVs. CAPTION Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. CAPTION CHP Roberto Gomez describes ongoing investigation into fatality accident involving a pedestrian struck and killed on 5 Freeway north to the 101 Freeway. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) CHP Roberto Gomez describes ongoing investigation into fatality accident involving a pedestrian struck and killed on 5 Freeway north to the 101 Freeway. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Los Angeles Times beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss Dodgers opening day and their big predictions for the 2018 season. Los Angeles Times beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss Dodgers opening day and their big predictions for the 2018 season.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com