Three family members killed when Dodge Challenger swerves onto sidewalk in Bloomington

Authorities are investigating a crash in Bloomington that left three family members – two of them teenagers — dead and a fourth relative injured, officials said.
The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Slover Avenue in the San Bernardino County neighborhood, said the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, Leonardo Bravo, 19, was traveling in his Dodge Challenger eastbound “at a high rate of speed” when for reasons that remain unclear his vehicle swerved north across the westbound lanes and drove onto the sidewalk.
The vehicle hit four pedestrians – a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman – the CHP said. Only the woman survived, said CHP Officer Brian Alvarez. The group were all family members but their exact relation was not immediately known, he said.
Bravo, meanwhile, stayed at the scene. He was not arrested and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing and the identities of the victims have not been released.