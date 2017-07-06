Body of man found in burning car near Loyola Marymount University

The body of a man was found early Thursday in a burning car near Loyola Marymount University, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. when an ambulance spotted the flames near the campus at 1 Loyola Marymount University Drive, Lt. John Radtke of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered the body, he said.

Video footage from OnScene.TV showed police and fire investigators examining a scorched white Ford Mustang on a grassy hillside.

