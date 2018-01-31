Man killed, teenager hurt after construction lift basket hits power line

A man was killed and a teenager was injured in South Los Angeles on Tuesday evening after a construction lift basket hit a power line, leaving it electrified, authorities said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the 17-year-old boy jumped out of the basket about 15 to 20 feet onto a corrugated metal building, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was in fair condition.
For almost two hours, authorities were unable to reach a 22-year-old man who was still on the boom because of the live electrical lines.
About 8:40 p.m., the Fire Department said that he died in the lift.
It's not clear whether the pair were working, but the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified.
The incident was originally reported in the 8600 block of South San Pedro Street. Officials later said it occurred in the 300 block of 87th Place.
