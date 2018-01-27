Boy struck in Pacoima crosswalk dies at hospital

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he and his father were struck in a crosswalk in the 8900 block of Varna Avenue in Pacoima, officials said.
The accident occurred at 4:27 p.m., near the intersection of Varna and Chase Street, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. His father suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.
"It was not a hit and run, just a horrible, horrible accident," Madison said. "The driver stopped and was actually the one who made the phone call to police."
Names of the boy, his father and the driver who struck them had not been released Friday night. No other details were available.