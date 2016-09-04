Man killed in 'walk-up' shooting in Boyle Heights

A 35-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a “walk-up" shooting in Boyle Heights that police said was gang-related.

The shooting was reported at 1:12 a.m. in the 2800 block of The Mall, which runs through the Wyvernwood residential complex, said Sgt. Kevin Moore.

The homicide comes as some fear a return to what one community leader called the “bad old days,” when Boyle Heights had a much higher crime rate.

The number of people shot so far this year in the the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division, which patrols Boyle Heights and surrounding neighborhoods, is more than double the amount reported over the same period in 2015, according to police.

Capt. Martin Baeza, who serves as the Hollenbeck Divison’s commanding officer, said on Twitter that Sunday’s killing was gang-related. Moore, who also works at Hollenbeck, said the number of suspects in the case is unknown.

david.zahniser@latimes.com

Twitter: @DavidZahniser