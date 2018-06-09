Police shoot and critically wound robbery suspect at Boyle Heights hospital

Los Angeles police shot and critically wounded a robbery suspect during a confrontation inside the emergency room of a Boyle Heights hospital early Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in the 1700 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, police said.
The unidentified man, who was described as being in his 20s, was later transferred to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, which has a trauma unit. He was listed in critical condition.
Los Angeles Police Department gang officers arrested the man Friday night in connection with a robbery in Lincoln Heights, said Officer Mike Lopez. Prior to being booked, the man said he needed medical attention and police arranged for an ambulance to take him to Adventist for treatment.
“Around 5 a.m. this morning, a struggled ensued with the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Lopez said.
No officers or hospital staff were injured in the incident, he said.