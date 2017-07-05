Three boys hurt in fireworks-related incident in San Bernardino

As firefighters throughout Southern California snuffed out small blazes on the Fourth of July, several people, including children, were hurt in fireworks-related incidents.

In San Bernardino, three boys, ages 8, 9 and 10, suffered cuts to their faces, arms and chest while trying to light up an aerosol can, San Bernardino police Lt. Mike Madden said. One of the boys could lose his fingers.

On Tuesday night, firefighters received a report of a fireworks-related incident about 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cedar Street, Madden said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the injured boys and quickly notified police.

Officers discovered the boys had been playing with fireworks and the aerosol can, the lieutenant said.

The aerosol can exploded and the boys were hit by shrapnel, he said.

The boys were taken to hospitals and at least one underwent surgery that night.

Officers opened an investigation on the boys’ parents to determine if child endangerment was a factor in the blast, Madden said.

In the Los Angeles area, at least two people suffered “significant injuries” to their face and hands while playing with fireworks, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters also responded to reports of burning palm trees and they tackled grass fires in Montecito Heights, Porter Ranch and Rowland Heights, Stewart said.

Authorities have not determined the official cause of the fires, but they suspect fireworks played a role, Stewart said.

