Bobcat shatters glass door of Brentwood home, startling residents

Cat burglar took on a whole new meaning Tuesday night after a bobcat busted through a glass door into a Brentwood home.
Residents at a house in the 1800 block of Old Ranch Road came face to face with the animal when they went to investigate loud noises they thought were coming from the backyard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee.
Lee said the bobcat charged at a glass door leading into the home and shattered it. Officers responded to the home about 11:45 p.m. to look for the animal, but it has not been located.
“My partner joked that we’re going to book the bobcat for felony vandalism,” Lee said.
A California Department Fish and Wildlife officer also responded to the neighborhood. Authorities said there is no threat to the area.
Wildlife sightings in the neighborhood, which is adjacent to a wooded area, are not unusual, officials said.
Authorities suggest trimming back thick brush and removing food sources such as fallen fruit around homes, which can attract bobcats. If residents come across one of the animals, they should yell or clap loudly to scare it so that it remains fearful of humans, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.