Firefighters battle blaze at multimillion-dollar home in Brentwood

A fire erupted in a multimillion-dollar home in Brentwood on Friday morning, triggering a large response from firefighters.
The blaze was reported about 4 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Rockingham Ave., just a few doors down from where football player and actor O.J. Simpson lived in the 1990s.
More than 100 Los Angeles firefighters responded to the incident as flames chewed through the roof of the 7,552 square-foot single-story home. The six-bedroom ranch-style home was built in 1950 and had recently sold for $13.7 million, according to property records.
A firefighter was examined for exertion about an hour into the effort. No other injuries were reported. The home was vacant when firefighters arrived, officials said.
Commuters were advised to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rockingham Avenue.