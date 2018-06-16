Suspect nabbed after shots are fired and a house burns in Burbank, police say

A suspect was in custody Saturday after allegedly leaving the scene of a shooting and house fire in Burbank, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a restraining order violation at a home in the 1500 block of North Niagra Street about 10:20 p.m. Friday heard gunshots and saw the fire, a Burbank police statement said.
Burbank firefighters were called to battle the blaze and police helped three people leave the house, who confirmed the gunman was in the area. None of the people inside the house were injured.
Officers in a helicopter spotted the suspect fleeing, police said, and Burbank SWAT and K-9 officers were called in to help search the area. Glendale and Pasadena police also assisted.
The suspect was found in the backyard of a property in the 1400 block of Catalina Street about 3:15 a.m., police said. When he did not comply with officers' directions, a dog was used to help take him into custody. A firearm was recovered, police added.
The suspect was injured during his arrest, but no shots were fired by officers, the statement said. The suspect's name was not disclosed.
Burbank detectives are still investigating.
The Burbank Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Burbank detectives at (818) 238-3210, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.