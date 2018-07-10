Man killed by deputies after fatal stabbing at Cal Poly Pomona identified as campus custodian

A man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after allegedly stabbing a Cal Poly Pomona security officer to death also worked on campus as a custodian, authorities said.
Rodney Lee Hunter Jr., 27, was identified after an autopsy Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.
Cal Poly Pomona public safety specialist Mark Manlapaz was found with severe stab wounds in his truck on campus about four blocks from where police fatally shot his alleged assailant late in the afternoon of June 29. Manlapaz, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have yet to determine a motive for the attack on Manlapaz, authorities said.
Manlapaz was a senior park ranger in Claremont for three years and a 16-year veteran of the university’s campus security team, the city said in a Facebook post.