Firefighters battle blazes across the state

Firefighters are continuing to battle blazes across the state, including a 166-acre fire that prompted evacuations of campers and visitors at San Gabriel Canyon over the weekend.
The Fork fire started just before noon above Azusa on Highway 39 at the junction of East Fork Road, according to Nathan Judy, spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service. There is zero containment.
Two campgrounds were evacuated Sunday, along with recreational visitors near streams and creeks, Judy said. Highway 39, two miles north of Sierra Madre Boulevard, will likely remain closed throughout the day.
There have been three minor injuries to firefighters, two of them heat related and one from a falling rock, Judy said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In Northern California, firefighters are continuing to battle the Delta fire, which has forced the shutdown of a stretch of the 5 Freeway. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 47,110 acres, with 5% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, according to Cal Fire officials.
The Delta fire started Sept. 5 about 1 p.m. Investigators are still not certain what sparked it, but have said it was definitely human-caused.
The fire’s behavior has been extreme from the start. Motorists trapped on the freeway described towering flames up to 300 feet high. So far, there have been no fatalities.
A portion of the Delta fire has also connected with the nearby Hirz fire, which is 95% contained at 46,150 acres.
In Napa County, the Snell fire has burned 2,490 acres and is 30% contained
8:40 a.m.: This article was updated with acreage for the Delta fire.
This article was originally published at 8:25 a.m.