Heat wave expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to Southern California

A prolonged heat wave that is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to much of Southern California has been forecast to begin this weekend and stick around through at least the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A large high-pressure system sitting over the Great Basin in Utah and Nevada, combined with a weak onshore flow and sunny skies, will support the warming trend, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat watch for the region from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening, Bartling said.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days. The valleys, mountains and deserts could see high temperatures of around 108 degrees, Bartling said.

Woodland Hills, one of the hottest spots in the San Fernando Valley, is forecast at 109 degrees early next week, she said.

Downtown Los Angeles and the coastal areas likely will see high temperatures ranging from the low 90s to around 100 degrees, she said.

Overnight temperatures will remain warm, ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s across the Los Angeles region, Bartling said.

“You usually look forward to night to cool down … but you’ll want to use your fans at night,” she said.

Palm Springs is expected to be broiling, with a high of 115 degrees forecast for Sunday and only a dip to 112 degrees on Monday, with lows in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego. Riverside could hit 111 degrees Monday, and Temecula could get up to 105, forecasters said.

“Very high heat risks mean that the entire population will be at risk of injury or death from the heat if proper precautions aren’t taken,” Stephen Harrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said in a video statement.

The prolonged hot, dry conditions will bring elevated fire danger, according to the Weather Service.

