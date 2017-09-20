L.A. County Fire's Urban Search and Rescue team gets ready to join Mexico quake recovery effort

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team is preparing to join the recovery effort in central Mexico after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed hundreds and collapsed buildings for hundreds of miles.
Though crews have not received an official request for assistance, they spent Wednesday morning preparing their trucks and collecting gear in case they are called up, said Inspector Joey Marone.
“We like to have our people ready in case word comes down,” he said.
Urban Search and Rescue task forces are specially trained to search collapsed buildings and other confined areas after natural disasters or emergencies.
In August, USAR teams from Southern California were sent to Texas after Hurricane Harvey.
Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority said their department’s rescue teams were also ready.
“We are locked and loaded if we’re requested,” he said.
