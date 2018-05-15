Advertisement

Woman in Canoga Park tree for 10 hours leaves her perch

Brittny Mejia
By
May 15, 2018 | 7:20 AM

After more than 10 hours, a woman has left her perch in a 30-foot-high pepper tree in Canoga Park.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Los Angeles firefighters responded to a call of an individual with a possible psychological issue in the 21800 block of West Lanark Street. The woman, who is in her 30s, was uncooperative and "ultimately climbed a tree and was not willing to come down," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

Advertisement

Just before 7 a.m., the woman, who was about 20 feet up in the tree, came down a fire department ladder. She was assessed by LAFD paramedics and is being taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, according to a LAFD alert.

A large rescue air cushion had been inflated under the tree to minimize any injury if the woman were to fall, Scott said. A ladder had also been placed against the tree.

The Los Angeles Police Department had a mental evaluation team come out to the scene and speak to the woman. It was determined that she was not eligible to be placed in an involuntary hold — meaning she was not a danger to herself or others.

Firefighters had offered her Happy Meals, coffee, orange juice and warm blankets.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

UPDATES:

7:20 a.m.: This article was updated with details of the woman climbing down from the tree.

This article was originally published at 6:40 a.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement