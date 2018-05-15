Woman in Canoga Park tree for 10 hours leaves her perch

After more than 10 hours, a woman has left her perch in a 30-foot-high pepper tree in Canoga Park.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Los Angeles firefighters responded to a call of an individual with a possible psychological issue in the 21800 block of West Lanark Street. The woman, who is in her 30s, was uncooperative and "ultimately climbed a tree and was not willing to come down," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.
Just before 7 a.m., the woman, who was about 20 feet up in the tree, came down a fire department ladder. She was assessed by LAFD paramedics and is being taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, according to a LAFD alert.
A large rescue air cushion had been inflated under the tree to minimize any injury if the woman were to fall, Scott said. A ladder had also been placed against the tree.
The Los Angeles Police Department had a mental evaluation team come out to the scene and speak to the woman. It was determined that she was not eligible to be placed in an involuntary hold — meaning she was not a danger to herself or others.
Firefighters had offered her Happy Meals, coffee, orange juice and warm blankets.
