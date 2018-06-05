LAPD investigates shooting threat at Chatsworth High School

Chatsworth High School has been placed on lockdown after someone called to threaten a shooting, police said Tuesday.
A caller contacted the school and made the threat around 10:15 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
Officers with the LAPD and the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department are searching the school, authorities said. In a tweet, the LAPD confirmed there was a “report of a threat, but nothing credible.”
There have been no confirmed sightings of a shooter and a gun has not been found on the campus, the spokesman said. No one has been reported injured.