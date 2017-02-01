Suspect charged in double killing at Chinatown social club

A 36-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the stabbing deaths of two men at a social club in Chinatown and is possibly facing the death penalty.

Vinh Dao faces two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and an allegation of using a knife as a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

If convicted as charged, Dao faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date, the district attorney’s office said.

The case includes an allegation that Dao was also convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2002.

On Jan. 26, prosecutors said, Dao entered the Hop Sing Tong Benevolent Association and began arguing with Tony Young, 64, before stabbing him to death.

He fatally stabbed Kim Kong Yon, 64, when Yon attempted to help Young, prosecutors said.

Dao is being held without bail.

Police said the victims were playing mah-jongg when Dao entered the building and demanded that Young give him $400 to pay for vehicle impound fees.

When Young refused, Dao pulled a 6-inch knife and attacked him, police said.

Dao, who had previously been a member of the private club, had been away from the L.A. area for several years, but recently returned, police said.

Young and Yon were longtime members of the club and spent most of their days there, playing mah-jongg and visiting with friends, police said.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia