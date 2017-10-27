California Highway Patrol officer charged with keeping more than 600 images of child porn

A California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with possessing hundreds of pieces of child pornography, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Friday.
Robert Tamayo, 37, is charged with one count each of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography. He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 12 and faces up to five years and eight months in prison if convicted.
In May, prosecutors said, Tamayo used a social media app to share child pornography images. A search of his computer and cellphone turned up more than 600 photos, authorities said. At least 10 of those images were of children under 12 years old, according to the criminal complaint.
The California Highway Patrol said it would release a statement on Tamayo on Friday afternoon.
For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.