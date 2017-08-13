CicLAvia takes over a 7-mile route in Harbor region

Cyclists will rule the road Sunday along a 7-mile stretch near the Port of Los Angeles for the 22nd CicLAvia — a recurring car-free festival.

During the event, which started at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., thousands of people on bike, foot and skateboards are expected to trek through the city’s Harbor region. Event planners hope people will stop along the route, which is dubbed “San Pedro Meets Wilmington,” to explore, get snacks and play cornhole or vintage board games.

From Eubank Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington, the route heads south, hugging the 110 Freeway, before eventually heading to 22nd Street and Pacific Avenue in San Pedro. But event planners stress that there’s no official start or end point and encourage participants to join in and stop anywhere along the route.

CicLAvia executive director Romel Pascual encouraged Angelenos to use the event as a way to explore an area critical to the region’s economy.

“It’s where all of our goods come in,” he said. “It’s a beautiful day, and if you’ve not been down to the ports, today’s the day to do it.”

Modeled off “open streets” festivals in Bogota, Colombia, called ciclovias — bikeways in Spanish — Los Angeles’ version began in 2010 as a way to promote active transportation and public health issues.

The next CicLAvia is scheduled for Oct. 8 and will return to its original route in downtown L.A.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

