$1.5 million worth of cocaine found stashed in SUV after chase in Temecula, officials say

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities stopped an SUV that eluded a checkpoint inspection this week in Temecula, they got a $1.5-million surprise.

In the rear cargo area of the 2000 Infinity QX4 was about 101 pounds of cocaine hidden in a speaker box and a plastic container, officials said.

The suspected smuggler, a 46-year-old man who authorities did not identify, was arrested on narcotics charges.

According to Border Patrol officials, the man stopped at a checkpoint on Interstate 15 about 8 a.m. Tuesday. When he was asked to head toward a second checkpoint, he sped away.

A brief pursuit led agents into a residential neighborhood, where the man exited the SUV and ran away.

When agents caught up to him, one used a Taser on the suspect and arrested him, according to the Border Patrol.

Agents later searched the vehicle and found the 37 bundles of cocaine, officials said. The vehicle and its contests were seized by the Border Patrol.

