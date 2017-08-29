Two hospitalized in road rage shooting and stabbing on 10 Freeway in Colton, CHP says

Authorities are investigating a road rage fight Tuesday in which one man was shot and another stabbed on Interstate 10 in Colton.

About 4:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing two drivers pull over to the side of the eastbound freeway near Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One driver was armed with a gun and shot the other driver, who had a knife. The driver with a knife stabbed the man with a gun.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

It’s unclear what led to the attack.

ABC7 reported that after the driver was shot, he rammed the other driver’s car, which swerved up onto an embankment.

The man who was shot got out of his car and the pair began fighting, the station reported. During the fight, the shooting suspect was stabbed.

A SigAlert was issued while two lanes and the Mount Vernon offramp were closed for about 45 minutes.

