'I just want to hear the truth': Angelenos head to the bar to watch James Comey's testimony

The Tattle Tale Room was nearly silent at 7 a.m. Thursday — except for the sound of news booming over the bar’s widescreen TV.

A small crowd sat on stools and around tables inside the Culver City bar, focused on the testimony of former FBI Director James B. Comey.

Across the state, bars and restaurants opened their doors early for customers intent on watching the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing regarding Comey’s interactions with President Trump in the weeks leading up to his dismissal.

In a statement released Wednesday, Comey recounted Trump’s demand for “loyalty” and his request that the bureau drop at least part of its investigation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Early Thursday morning, people trickled in and out of the lounge as the bartender poured drinks.

Harper Thomson, 22, decided to stop by and watch Comey speak before walking over to work.

“I was kind of curious to see what kind of people would come to the bar at 6 in the morning,” Thompson said, drinking a mimosa. “I wanted to watch this.”

"I believe he's going to give more proof to the obstruction of justice," her co-worker, Jorge Varon, said of Comey.

Farther down the bar, Michael Trujillo leaned forward, one hand resting over his face as he watched the testimony from another television screen.

“I just want to hear the truth,” said Trujillo, a political consultant. “We’re not D.C., we’re not New York, we’re not San Francisco, but there are political nerds in L.A.”

Commuters also listened to the testimony — dubbed the Capitol Hill Super Bowl — on their way to work and rushed into their offices to continue watching.

Teresa Wilkins heard the beginning of the hearing on the radio. She said she appreciated Comey's straightforwardness.

"I am surprised he is so blunt, so honest," Wilkins, 55, said as she walked into her office building.

Daryl Merkel listened to a livestream of Comey on his way into Union Station from Orange County.

"It's kind of hard to look away from the news right now," said Merkel, who works in supply management at Southern California Gas Company. The 28-year-old said he planned to watch and read updates on the hearing throughout the day.

"I wish I were off work," he said.

Times staff writer Megan Bernhard contributed to this report.