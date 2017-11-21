Detectives investigate death of baby in Compton motel bathtub

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Compton motel Monday.
Deputies responded to a report of a baby not breathing at the motel in the 1400 block of North Long Beach Boulevard at 12:38 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s mother told authorities that she was bathing the boy in the bathtub and left for a short time, according to the Sheriff’s Department. When she returned, she found her son floating in the water, unresponsive and not breathing.
A cause of death was not immediately known, authorities said.
Aerial news footage from KTLA showed at least two rooms at the Royal Inn Motel cordoned off with yellow police tape Monday night.
Authorities have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or the sheriff’s station in Compton at 310-605-6500.
