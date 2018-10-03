Compton man charged with murder in deaths of stepfather and teenage stepsister

A Compton man was charged this week with murder in the deaths of his 65-year-old stepfather and 13-year-old stepsister, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Jamie Williams, 43, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and one count of attempted murder.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a rescue call in the 600 block of West Palmer Street on Friday evening, authorities said. While deputies were en route, the call was updated to a gunshot victim call. When deputies arrived, they found three people wounded by gunshots.
Williams shot his stepfather, Eddie Talley Jr., his stepsister, whom officials identified as Brittany M., and the girl’s mother, prosecutors said. Talley Jr. and Brittany M. died at the scene. The condition of the mother, who was shot in the upper torso, is unknown, but as of Monday, she continued to receive medical treatment, authorities said.
A motive for the shootings has not been determined.
Williams is being held without bail and faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.