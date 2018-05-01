Sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Tuesday after unintentionally shooting himself at the Compton sheriff's station, authorities said.
The deputy, who was not named, was stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital, the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.
The shooting occurred about 1:40 p.m. The Sheriff's Department did not have details about the circumstances.
"We don't believe anyone else was involved," said Deputy Juanita Navarro. "We're just happy that he's OK."
