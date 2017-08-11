Two killed in separate shootings in Compton

Detectives are searching for suspects after two people were killed and two more were injured in Compton shootings this week, authorities said.

Around 12:16 a.m. Friday a man was shot and killed on the 15600 block of Visalia Avenue, said Deputy Ryan Rouzan, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, he said.

In an unrelated shooting Wednesday night in the 2100 block of Compton Boulevard, a 43-year-old man was killed when a shooter showed up at a vigil that a group of people were having for a friend, Rouzan said.

Just before 10 p.m. vigil attendees were in the parking lot at the back of the location when a man in his 40s “walked to the back area, confronted the gatherers and an argument ensued,” Rouzan said.

The man pulled out a gun and started shooting at people, then fled westbound on Compton Boulevard on foot, he said.

In addition to the man who died, a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were shot. They were transported to the hospital and were in fair condition as of Thursday night, Rouzan said.

It’s unclear whether the shooting was gang-related, he said.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.