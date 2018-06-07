Paris Hilton's younger brother gets probation for taking his ex-girlfriend's father's Bentley

Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony charge that he took his ex-girlfriend’s father’s Bentley Continental from his home without permission.
In a negotiated plea agreement, the 24-year-old hotel heir also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of contempt of court for violating a restraining order, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
A judge sentenced Hilton to three years of probation, ordered him to attend mental health and substance abuse addiction counseling, and told him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and her parents for three years.
The charges stemmed from an incident early one morning in May of last year, when Hilton and another man took the Bentley from a Hollywood Hills home. Hilton also tried to contact his ex-girlfriend, who had obtained a restraining order against him.
Hilton, the namesake great-grandson of the late hotel magnate, has run into trouble with authorities before.
In May 2015, he turned himself in to Riverside County authorities in connection with an incident the year before in which authorities say he led an officer on a high-speed pursuit before crashing his black BMW in Cathedral City.
The following month, he was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend when officers found him inside the woman’s home.
A year later, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail after admitting to using pot, cocaine and synthetic marijuana.