About 15 people displaced after car plows into Mid-Wilshire apartment complex

About 15 people were displaced from their homes early Sunday after a driver plowed into a Mid-Wilshire apartment complex, authorities said.

One person was taken to a hospital after the crash, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. at the 5900 block of West San Vicente Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Building officials were called to evaluate the damage, and the Red Cross was brought in to assist the displaced residents.

Ricardo Parral, co-owner of the building, told KTLA he thought there was an earthquake when the car slammed into the building.

He later saw the driver unconscious at the wheel and said that two passengers got out of the car and ran away, the station reported.

Los Angeles police are investigating the cause of the crash. As of Sunday night, no one had been arrested, authorities said.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek