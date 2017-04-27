Man shot and killed near South L.A. supermarket

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in an alley next to a South Los Angeles supermarket, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. near the Smart & Final store at Crenshaw Boulevard and 29th Street, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of family members.

Images from the scene showed a body next to a gold sedan with a bullet hole in the passenger side of the front windshield.

Police were looking for two men suspected of carrying out the slaying with a handgun.

Investigators believe the men fled in a blue, late-model SUV that was last seen heading southbound on Crenshaw Boulevard toward 30th Street.

