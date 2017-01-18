Baby raccoons recover at Oakland Zoo after accidental cross-country ride

Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.

Animal care authorities said this week that a man had unknowingly transported the raccoons from Florida to Marin County in September in a moving truck.

The truck had been burglarized while in Florida, allowing a pregnant raccoon to enter through a broken window and give birth.

The man discovered the raccoons while unloading the truck. Five of six baby raccoons survived but were near death after being without food or water for days.

Wildlife education center WildCare nursed the raccoons to health, but said the animals could not be released into the wild.

The Oakland Zoo is caring for the raccoons until they can be placed at a sanctuary or another zoo.

ALSO

60-year-old gorilla, the first to be born in a zoo, dies in Ohio

Poodle owner accused of slitting throat of pit bull that killed his dog

Hollywood's leading animal training facility neglected and abused animals, PETA says