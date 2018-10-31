Armed assault at Cal State Channel Islands sends panic through school, cancels classes

A woman brandishing a handgun attacked a student on Cal State Channel Islands’ campus in Camarillo on Wednesday, causing classes to be canceled for the rest of the day.
The attack took place around 11 a.m. in a second-floor bathroom inside the Bell Tower, according to an emergency alert posted to the school’s website.
The suspect was described as a woman in her mid-20s wearing a gray shirt, black pants and gray Converse shoes, according to the alert.
The victim, identified only as a female student, was taken to an area hospital, according to Nancy Gill, a campus spokeswoman. The extent of her injuries was unknown.
The student was “physically assaulted,” and a gun was displayed, according to the alert. Gill said authorities do not think the attacker is a student and a motive was unclear.
The victim was not robbed, according to Gill.
No additional incidents have been reported on the campus, according to Gill, who said school police and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were still working to “assess and monitor the situation.”
The campus was not locked down or evacuated, Gill said, though students who live on campus were asked to shelter in place.