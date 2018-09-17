Gas leak triggers evacuation of 800 elementary and preschool students in Tulare County

About 800 young students were evacuated from a Tulare County elementary school on Monday after construction workers accidentally cut a natural gas line nearby.
The accident occurred about noon, while students at Cutler Elementary School were still in class, according to Liz Jones, a Tulare County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.
The students were evacuated to a nearby park. The Sheriff’s Department is working with transportation officials to bus the students to El Monte Middle School.
Officials had no information about how close the gas leak was to the schools or how dangerous it may be for students, Jones said.