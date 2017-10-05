DACA demonstrators shut down intersection in Westwood

Demonstrators blocked the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue in Westwood on Thursday morning, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters while police scrambled to restore order.
Dozens of demonstrators protesting the end of DACA filled the intersection with metal bunk beds – the types seen in holding facilities and jails – while others stood hand in hand in the middle of crosswalks as drivers honked incessantly.
The demonstrators held up signs referring to DACA and chanted “stop deportation,” among other calls.
The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly around 10:30 a.m. and threatened to arrest the demonstrators. At least one was taken into custody.
Thursday was the last day for people to reapply for DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA has allowed individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the U.S. under certain conditions.
