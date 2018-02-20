Four small earthquakes strike Bay Area

A series of low-magnitude earthquakes struck near Danville early Tuesday morning, the latest in a flurry of quakes that have shaken the Bay Area in recent days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A magnitude 2.8 tremor occurred in an area northwest of Diablo around 1:30 a.m., according to a USGS earthquake map. Three hours later, a trio of quakes ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.0 hit Diablo and Danville.
Calls to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned Tuesday morning, but local media had not reported any injuries or damage.
A magnitude 2.9 quake also struck Diablo early Monday morning, followed by a 2.5 quake around 2:30 a.m. the same day.
Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.