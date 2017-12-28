Dead whale found near Port of Long Beach is tied to pier for further study

A dead whale floated into the Port of Long Beach Wednesday evening, triggering a debate on what to do with the corpse until wildlife officials asked that it be kept nearby for future study, officials said.

The 20- to 30-foot whale was found before 7 p.m. near a container ship and Pier T, which is is located near a channel leading into the inner harbor, said Jake Heflin, a Long Beach Fire Department spokesman.

A fire boat crew was going to tow the whale beyond the breakwater but instead ended up tying it to a pier at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Heflin said.

Those agencies will work to determine the whale’s cause of death, he said.

The whale could still be seen floating by the pier Thursday morning.

CAPTION Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. CAPTION Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. CAPTION Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. CAPTION Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. CAPTION Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. CAPTION A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

Twitter: @JosephSerna