Man arrested after dead women found in freezer, pond

Sheriff's detectives in Northern California say a man has been arrested after two women's bodies were found on his father's property — one in a freezer and the other in a pond.
The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said Martin Ehrke was arrested Thursday.
Detectives had been called to the property in Arbuckle — 48 miles northwest of Sacramento — on a report that a woman's body had been found. Detectives discovered her in a large freezer in a bedroom.
Armed with a search warrant, detectives hours later found the woman in the pond and arrested Ehrke. He is in Colusa County Jail on suspicion of homicide. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.
The name of Ehrke's father, who was home during the investigation, has not been released. The names of the women are being withheld until relatives can be informed.