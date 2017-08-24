California Supreme Court rules Prop. 66 didn't impose hard deadlines for death penalty appeals

The California Supreme Court decided Thursday that a key provision in last year’s ballot measure to speed executions did not impose a strict deadline for resolving death penalty appeals.

Proposition 66, sponsored by prosecutors and passed by 51% of voters, was intended to remove various hurdles that have prevented the state from executing an inmate in more than 10 years.

Thursday’s ruling construed the measure’s requirement that death penalty appeals must be decided within five years as merely “directive,” not mandatory.

“Its provision that the courts ‘shall complete the state appeal and the initial state habeas corpus review in capital cases’ within five years is properly construed as an exhortation to the parties and the courts to handle cases as expeditiously as is consistent with the fair and principled administration of justice,” the ruling said.

Because of a huge backlog of appeals, the California Supreme Court would have to spend 90% of its time on death penalty cases for at least the next five years to meet the five-year deadlines, legal analysts said.

But without a strict timetable, appeals can take decades to resolve.

Opponents of Proposition 66 challenged the measure the day after the November election, contending the initiative usurped the authority of the courts.

The court put the new law on hold while considering the challenge.

California law gives each person convicted of the death penalty an automatic appeal and a separate habeas corpus challenge to the California Supreme Court.

The appeal is based on the written record of what happened at trial and could involve, for example, a challenge of a judge’s ruling on whether to admit or exclude evidence.

It can now take a decade or longer for the California Supreme Court to rule on an automatic appeal.

Afterward, the court considers the inmate’s habeas challenge. That is based on events that were not reflected in the trial transcript, such as newly discovered evidence of juror misconduct.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Justice Ming W. Chin did not participate in the case because they both serve on the Judicial Council, the policy-making body of the courts and a defendant in the lawsuit.

They were replaced by two members of the Courts of Appeal: Santa Ana-based Justice Raymond J. Ikola, an appointee of former Gov. Gray Davis, and Sacramento-based Justice Andrea L. Hoch, an appointee of former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

California has 748 inmates on death row — the largest number in the country — and legal challenges over lethal injection have prevented executions since 2006.

Kent Scheidegger, legal counsel for the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation and an author of Proposition 66, said before the ruling that the measure, if left intact, could have led to a resumption in executions within the next several months.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan