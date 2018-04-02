Family and community mourn couple killed in Kern County crash while fleeing ICE

Outside of a Delano church, the children draped their bodies over the caskets that held their parents, tears streaming down their faces.
They were about five miles away from the site where their parents had fatally crashed while fleeing from immigration agents last month.
The six sons and daughters were joined by nearly 400 others who packed Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Monday morning for the funeral services of Santos Hilario Garcia and Marcelina Garcia Perfecto.
"Marcelina and Santos were hard workers who only wanted to provide for their family. Like many other immigrants, they were farmworkers — people who lifted up this country," said Arturo Rodriguez, president of the United Farm Workers of America. "We want to ensure that the deaths of Marcelina and Santos are not in vain. This tragedy has shown this country that the inhumane politics of this administration destroy families."
On the morning of March 13, deportation officers had arrived at a residence that they believed belonged to a previously removed Mexican citizen, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley. A man "matching the target's description" left the residence and got into a car. After agents stopped the car and tried to contact the driver, the car sped off, Haley said.
Agents later came across the vehicle, which had struck a utility pole and overturned, and called local authorities. Garcia, 35, and his wife Marcelina, 33, were both killed.
Though Garcia matched the description of the arrest target, he was not the same individual, according to ICE.
Garcia and Perfecto had been in the U.S since 2003 and were in the country illegally, according to the UFW. The pair was originally from Guerrero, Mexico, and mainly spoke Mixtec, an indigenous language.
Throughout the Mass, attendees spoke a mix of Spanish, English and Mixtec. The couple's oldest daughter cried often, as did her three younger sisters and two younger brothers. The family declined to speak to the media.
