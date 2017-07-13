Trespasser reported at singer Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills property, police say

Authorities were investigating a report of a trespasser who was observed Tuesday night at actress-singer Demi Lovato’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

An employee at Lovato’s home called police about 11:55 p.m. to report a “burglary,” said Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Police Department.

The employee told officers who went to the home in the 8000 block of Laurel Drive that someone had gotten onto Lovato’s property, she said. Officers took a trespassing report and will monitor the case, Eisenman said.

Lovato, 24, was not home at the time. The “Confidant” singer kicked off her “Sorry No Sorry” House Party Tour on Tuesday in Boston.

Lovato purchased the contemporary three-story home last fall.

In January, a massive landslide in the neighborhood sent some mud into Lovato’s driveway, as well as two other homes.

