Inland Empire dentist admits to possession and distribution of child pornography

A dentist who once lived and practiced in Temecula pleaded guilty Monday to possession and distribution of child pornography, including videos of children engaged in sex acts.

Milan Irvin, 34, admitted in an earlier plea agreement to possessing and sharing videos and hundreds of images of young minors during a nearly two-year period. Irvin stored about 200 images and 50 videos of child porn on a personal computer and distributed the files using the ARES peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Irvin was arrested as part of an undercover operation that targeted individuals who were using the ARES network, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.

In at least two of the videos found on Irvin's laptop, children under the age of 12 are depicted engaged in sexually explicit acts with male adults.

Irvin faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The earlier plea agreement asks for a three- to five-year sentence with the addition of a 10-year supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender. According to the U.S. attorney's office, if the judge's actual sentence differs from the agreement, both parties may withdraw from the plea deal and head to trial.

Irvin, who now lives in Rancho Cucamonga, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda