CALIFORNIA
Listen to and read Chapter 4 of Dirty John, a Times podcast series
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

L.A. County sheriff's deputy injured while serving search warrant in South El Monte

Joseph Serna
Contact Reporter

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was injured while serving a search warrant in South El Monte on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The deputy was serving the warrant in the 11200 block of Broadmeed Street when he was hurt about 5 a.m., said a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Video from the scene showed the deputy was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. County fire officials could not comment on his condition or say how the deputy was injured.

At least one person was taken into custody during the warrant service, KNBC reported.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
59°