Man is fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Ladera Heights

A man who was involved in a disturbance outside a Ladera Heights business was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was shot at least once in the upper torso after raising a “tethered weapon” over his head and swinging it, according to a news release issued by the department.

Deputies from the Marina del Rey station responded to reports of a customer causing a disturbance outside a business in the 5000 block of West Slauson Avenue around 8:35 p.m., authorities said. Once inside, the deputies spoke with the customer and escorted him outside.

Two hours later, deputies were called back to the property because the same man had returned and begun behaving erratically, according to the news release. The man became aggressive toward deputies, authorities said, and an attempt to subdue him with a Taser was ineffective.

The release said the man began walking away and repeatedly ignored commands from the deputies, then removed a “tethered weapon” from his backpack and raised it over his head.

Authorities said the man started swinging the weapon over his head and advancing toward deputies, who again tried to stun him with a Taser. Deputies opened fire moments later, they said.

It was not immediately clear what type of “tethered weapon” was involved in the incident, or if the same deputies responded to both calls. No deputies were injured during the altercation, according to the release.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.