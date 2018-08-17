Sheriff's deputy and man injured after brief car chase and shooting in Lennox

A man was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lennox area early Friday after leading authorities on a short pursuit, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near Lennox Boulevard and Firmona Avenue, south of Inglewood, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies had tried to pull the man over for a traffic stop, but he drove away, leading deputies on a chase.
The driver was shot and transported to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.
A deputy suffered a leg injury when struck by the suspect’s vehicle, according to City News Service.
“The suspect was struck at least twice — once in the lower leg, and once in the lower torso area,” sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore told CNS.
An investigation is ongoing.