L.A. County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Florence area, officials say

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in the unincorporated Florence area early Thursday evening, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of 83rd Street, sheriff’s officials said.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital after he was shot, officials said.

No other information was available on what prompted the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes

