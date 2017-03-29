Ex-deputy treasurer of Compton charged in theft of $3.7 million from city

The former deputy treasurer for the city of Compton was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities and has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in city funds, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Salvador Galvan, 47, of La Mirada is accused of embezzling more than $3.7 million over more than six years by skimming money from routine city payments, federal officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, Galvan would siphon anywhere between $200 to $8,000 a day from funds collected through parking tickets, business license fees and other city services.

Galvan was initially arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in December after City Treasurer Doug Sanders noticed “suspicious activity” in a ledger and Galvan confessed to the thefts, The Times reported last year. Galvan then posted bond and was free until Wednesday, when he was taken into custody by federal authorities.

Galvan has worked in the Compton treasurer’s office since 1994, where he was responsible for handling cash, city officials said. As part of his duties, he collected payments from residents paying their water bills, business licenses, building permits and trash bills.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

