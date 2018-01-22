DACA recipients to block Disneyland entrance as act of civil disobedience

A group of so-called Dreamers and their allies have planned a civil disobedience protest outside Disneyland on Monday, just as the Senate is scheduled to vote on ending the government shutdown brought on in part by a stalemate over their future.

Beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — which President Trump has promised to end by March 5 — will gather outside the South Harbor Boulevard entrance to the Anaheim theme park at about 9:15 a.m., according to the #OurDream coalition.

Activists plan to block an entrance to the theme park.

The government shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday when Democrats in the Senate, joined by a handful of Republicans, blocked a House-passed bill to temporarily fund the government for four weeks.

Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over several issues, especially the future of the DACA program, which protects nearly 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

A Senate vote on a proposal to reopen the government is scheduled for noon EST.

Activists with the #OurDream coalition say their protest will be a nonviolent action to pressure Congress to not pass a spending bill until the Dreamers are protected.

“Congress members shouldn’t recklessly gamble with the lives of undocumented youth,” Dafne S., a Los Angeles DACA recipient, said in a statement. “The vast majority of the American public supports the DREAM Act without anything in exchange. We will not stand by while members of our community are forced deeper into the shadows.”

Claudia Treminio, a Los Angeles DACA recipient, called the stalemate a “wasteful attempt to appease Trump’s racist base” and a “way to bankroll his corporate backers.”

“We will not stay silent as President Trump and members of Congress use us as bargaining chips to build a border wall,” she said.

